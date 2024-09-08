Glassman Wealth Services Takes $57,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.67.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.