Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.23. 1,615,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

