Glassman Wealth Services Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 775,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,135. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

