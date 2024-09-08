GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.87.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,633. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

