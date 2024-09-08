Gigachad (GIGA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.43 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $143.69 million and $2.43 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01502465 USD and is up 13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,525,556.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

