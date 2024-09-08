Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of 277.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 2,266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $3,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 965.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,050 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

