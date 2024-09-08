GAMCO Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GAMI)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAMI opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 26.16%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

