Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $596,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $68,683,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Genpact Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

