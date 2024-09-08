Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.