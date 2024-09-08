Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,790,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

HCA stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $403.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.