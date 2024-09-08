Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $41.34 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

