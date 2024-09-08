Gallacher Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $496.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

