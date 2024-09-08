Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.