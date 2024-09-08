Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

