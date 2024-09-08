Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

