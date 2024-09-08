Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,541,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 228.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

