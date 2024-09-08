Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $3.43. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,236 shares traded.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Down 8.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.
