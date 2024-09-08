Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0184

Gala (GALA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Gala has a total market cap of $628.65 million and $58.16 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,267,666,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,243,506,686 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

