G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00042023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000099 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

