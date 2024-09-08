G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

