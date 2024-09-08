Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Futu by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $276,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000.

FUTU opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. Futu has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

