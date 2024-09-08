Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Adrian Kinkaid Purchases 120,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,733.73).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
LON FAB opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.48.
About Fusion Antibodies
