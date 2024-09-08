Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Adrian Kinkaid Purchases 120,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,733.73).

LON FAB opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

