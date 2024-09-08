Fund Evaluation Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,727 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,545. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $61.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

