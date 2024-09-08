Fund Evaluation Group LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.57% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,935,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63,663 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.