Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Down 0.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.72. 6,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 15,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fulton Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:FULTP ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

