FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Financial Contrast

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $19.74 million 11.12 -$65.55 million ($0.38) -3.26 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$71.94 million ($0.62) -1.69

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -393.42% -15.87% -14.90% FREYR Battery N/A -15.13% -13.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Solid Power and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solid Power and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 FREYR Battery 1 3 0 0 1.75

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 246.03%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Solid Power.

Risk and Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Solid Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc. provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

