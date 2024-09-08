Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

FTV stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fortive by 104.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fortive by 599.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Fortive by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

