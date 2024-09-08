Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Purchased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.44. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

