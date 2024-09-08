Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.20% of Flywire worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 151,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 405,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Flywire Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at $31,377,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,303 shares of company stock worth $330,186 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.