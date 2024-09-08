Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $693.39 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Flare has a market capitalization of $693.39 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,473,388,745 coins and its circulating supply is 48,116,602,653 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

