Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $44,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $170.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

