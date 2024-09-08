First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Decreased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 934,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,959 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

