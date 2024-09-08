First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is tru Independence LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.2% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,475,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FTCS stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.