First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,284,000 after buying an additional 77,270 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after buying an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FR traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

