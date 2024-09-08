First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,551 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $43,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $66.11.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

