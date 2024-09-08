Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.