Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

