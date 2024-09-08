Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $182.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

