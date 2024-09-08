Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 297.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,255 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,161,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 102,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

