Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 169.8% in the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

