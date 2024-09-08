Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,674 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 924.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $21,533,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,963,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,020,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,745.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $12.81 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.