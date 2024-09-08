Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,196,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

