Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

