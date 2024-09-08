Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

