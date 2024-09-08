Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

