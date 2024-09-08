Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,398 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Solventum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.