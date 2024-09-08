Financial Comparison: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) versus New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York Community Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 1 13 1 0 2.00 SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.91, suggesting a potential upside of 74.94%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $8.20 billion 0.49 -$79.00 million $0.03 360.33 SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.50 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SR Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp -10.78% -4.49% -0.34% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.