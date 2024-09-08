Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $961,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,331.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

