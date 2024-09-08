Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

