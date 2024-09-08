Fiducient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

